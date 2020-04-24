Day laborers work a variety of jobs: construction, gardening, cleaning. It’s already precarious work, with unstable wages that vary from day to day. But that kind of work has become scarce since the COVID-19 pandemic. Many days, there is no work at all. In response to the crisis, organizers at a local jobs center in Pasadena, California, are shifting their attention to help struggling households put food on the table.

