Day laborers in Southern California struggle as work dries up due to COVID-19
Day laborers in Southern California struggle as work dries up due to COVID-19
Day laborers work a variety of jobs: construction, gardening, cleaning. It’s already precarious work, with unstable wages that vary from day to day. But that kind of work has become scarce since the COVID-19 pandemic. Many days, there is no work at all. In response to the crisis, organizers at a local jobs center in Pasadena, California, are shifting their attention to help struggling households put food on the table.
