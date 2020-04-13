Feeling crazy working from home? Here’s some advice

The frustrations, perks and banality of being stuck inside is starting to consume much of American life. But in China, workers have been under lockdown for two months and are just beginning to emerge from the confines of their homes.

Peter Martin is a political reporter for Bloomberg News who is based in Beijing. He tweeted some advice on how to make working from home more tolerable.

Click the audio player above to hear Martin’s advice and scroll below to read his Twitter thread.

