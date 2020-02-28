Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Making a correction

Feb 28, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
This Is Uncomfortable
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Scientists look to drugs already in development to combat COVID-19
Sam Whitehead Feb 28, 2020

Sam Whitehead Feb 28, 2020
Mike Natchus, who works at the Emory Institute for Drug Development in Atlanta, examines one of the compounds used in the lab where EIDD 2801 was developed. Sam Whitehead/WABE

Scientists look to drugs already in development to combat COVID-19

Sam Whitehead Feb 28, 2020
Mike Natchus, who works at the Emory Institute for Drug Development in Atlanta, examines one of the compounds used in the lab where EIDD 2801 was developed. Sam Whitehead/WABE
Researchers at the Emory Institute for Drug Development in Atlanta think an antiviral drug they’ve been working on for years, EIDD-2801, could be an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. In the face of a public health emergency like this one, scientists often look to drugs already in development for possible solutions. That’s often much quicker and cheaper than making a drug from scratch, which can take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

Tags in this Story