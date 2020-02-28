Scientists look to drugs already in development to combat COVID-19

Researchers at the Emory Institute for Drug Development in Atlanta think an antiviral drug they’ve been working on for years, EIDD-2801, could be an effective treatment for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. In the face of a public health emergency like this one, scientists often look to drugs already in development for possible solutions. That’s often much quicker and cheaper than making a drug from scratch, which can take years and cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

