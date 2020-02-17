Brands are publishing print magazines. John Deere knows a thing or two about that.

When the outdoor gear company REI launched a print magazine last year, it became one of the latest examples of a marketing trend that runs counter to the current focus on digital. But Midwest manufacturer John Deere has been doing it for 125 years. John Deere publishes The Furrow, a glossy magazine sent free to more than 500,000 customers eight times a year. One marketer called it “the agrarian version of Rolling Stone.”

Related Stories

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.