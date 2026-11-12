What are the new rules for parenting in the digital age?

It feels like the tide is finally turning when it comes to protecting kids from the potential harms of screens and social media.

An increasing number of school districts are restricting phones in the classroom, and now sometimes AI.

And a series of major lawsuits against social media companies have led some platforms to make significant changes to how they operate.

But, bans or not, the reality is that kids are going to encounter this stuff at some point.

Pamela Wisniewski, who studies adolescent online safety at the International Computer Science Institute, says kids need guidance to learn how to use technology responsibly.

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Google faces mounting backlash for controversial AI school policy — from CBS

ChatGPT for Teens' safeguards don't work, risk assessment finds — from Marketplace

Silicon Valley Executives Are Tech Fans. Just Not for Their Own Kids — from The New York Times