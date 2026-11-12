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Nov 12, 2026

Nvidia was AI's linchpin. Now what?

Jensen Huang stepped down after 33 years as the chipmaker’s CEO. Plus: Wyoming housing, a Minnesota small business, and a new inflation measure.

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Nvidia was AI's linchpin. Now what?
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