Nvidia was AI's linchpin. Now what?

Jensen Huang stepped down after 33 years as the chipmaker’s CEO. Plus: Wyoming housing, a Minnesota small business, and a new inflation measure.
Jensen Huang’s resignation from Nvidia will ripple through the global AI supply chain.
Over a year-and-a-half since Trump’s Liberation Day, tariffs continue to affect prices on a wide range of goods.
Since the pandemic, a wave of new residents have come to Pinedale, Wyoming. It’s getting harder for local workers to afford housing in the mountain town, but development is tricky.
Madee Weisner of Minneapolis opened her fabric shop in 2025. After a career in education, she says running a business was “a huge learning curve.”
JetBlue’s troubles have been exacerbated by the high cost of jet fuel, and the airline hopes that selling first-class tickets can help.
“I think nobody can substitute for Bureau of Labor Statistics. Our goal is is to be a supplement to them,” said Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics. “The private sector can serve as a push for more innovation.”