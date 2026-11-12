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Nov 12, 2026

Bloomberg built its own high-frequency version of the consumer price index

“I think nobody can substitute for Bureau of Labor Statistics. Our goal is is to be a supplement to them,” said Anna Wong at Bloomberg Economics. “The private sector can serve as a push for more innovation.”

Economyby Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
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"There are very hot localized areas of inflation, but it's not very diffuse," said Anna Wong, chief U.S. economist at Bloomberg.
"There are very hot localized areas of inflation, but it's not very diffuse," said Anna Wong, chief U.S. economist at Bloomberg.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

When the Bureau of Labor Statistics puts together the consumer price index (CPI), field agents collect approximately 80,000 price points each month — much of that work done by hand. And while the CPI is a benchmark inflation measurement (hence why we talk about it every month) that doesn’t mean it can’t be improved.

That’s where the Bloomberg Price Project comes in. It’s a new inflation measure that is attempting to use high-frequency data to get a deeper impression about inflation.

“Every month, we collect a couple million data points, and they range from grocery scanner prices to credit card data,” said Anna Wong, chief U.S. economist at Bloomberg Economics. “And [we] try to reconstruct the CPI in a similar spirit as the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and see whether we track the BLS number.”

Headline inflation was up 0.4% in October according to the CPI, although the report was missing a year-over-year figure due to the government shutdown the year prior. Still, Wong estimates the Bloomberg Price Project saw inflation grow a little hotter than the government’s report.

“Because we track prices continuously since last year, we do have that number, and we have a headline reading of around 4.6% in October,” Wong said. “But I think the bottom line is that inflation is pretty hot.”

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Wong about the tracker and how private data is a supplement rather than a replacement for the federal data.

To listen to their conversation, use the media player above.

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