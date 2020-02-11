Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Not enough cooks in the kitchen

Feb 11, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,316 Episodes
Marketplace 4,033 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,740 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 167 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 124 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 33 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here

Amid worker shortage, Houston restaurant industry seeks immigration reform

Elizabeth Trovall Feb 11, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Cooks at Hugo’s restaurant in Houston, Texas, prepare for the lunch shift. Macie Kelly/Houston Public Media

Amid worker shortage, Houston restaurant industry seeks immigration reform

Elizabeth Trovall Feb 11, 2020
Cooks at Hugo’s restaurant in Houston, Texas, prepare for the lunch shift. Macie Kelly/Houston Public Media
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

The restaurant business predicts it will add 1.6 million jobs to the labor market by 2030, including more than 204,000 in Texas. As demand for workers grows, restaurants will have fewer young workers to hire from, according to National Restaurant Association projections. They estimate that in the next eight years, the national workforce will lose more than a million workers aged under 25. That age group represents nearly 40% of the restaurant industry’s current workforce, which is why many industry leaders are advocating for immigration reform. 

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story