Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Uber's path to profitability

Feb 7, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,310 Episodes
Marketplace 4,032 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,738 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 167 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 123 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 33 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Sign up for "Econ Extra Credit with David Brancaccio" Here

How the coronavirus is affecting one American business

Andie Corban Feb 7, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A sign at an empty mall in Beijing urges visitors to wear masks Wednesday. China's struggle to contain the deadly coronavirus is deepening concerns about the impact on the world's No. 2 economy. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

How the coronavirus is affecting one American business

Andie Corban Feb 7, 2020
A sign at an empty mall in Beijing urges visitors to wear masks Wednesday. China's struggle to contain the deadly coronavirus is deepening concerns about the impact on the world's No. 2 economy. Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Many stores and factories in China have shut down in an attempt to restrict the coronavirus from spreading, and many big businesses are reporting that the virus will affect their profits.

The coronavirus, and subsequent factory closures, could have an even greater impact on smaller businesses.

“We have several hundred employees just in China,” said Anne Harper, CEO and founder of OMG Accessories, which makes fast fashion accessories for kids. Her supply chain starts in China, where her company has a factory that produces products like purses and backpacks.

“I talk to the owner of my factory every single day, just checking in, obviously making sure all the people around him are OK,” Harper said.

They also talk about when her Chinese employees are likely to return to work. She and the owner of the factory anticipate the virus will set production back by at least two months.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story