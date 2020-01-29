Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

What happens when there are no jobs left for robots to steal?

Jan 29, 2020
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,289 Episodes
Marketplace 4,024 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,731 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 166 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 122 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 31 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 26 Episodes
Listen to the latest episode of "Marketplace" with Kai Ryssdal. Here

Automation and how it could worsen inequality

Daniel Shin and David Brancaccio Jan 29, 2020
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Workers at Kinross Clothing manufacturers in Maitland, sew men's trousers in Cape Town in 2017. Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

Automation and how it could worsen inequality

Daniel Shin and David Brancaccio Jan 29, 2020
Workers at Kinross Clothing manufacturers in Maitland, sew men's trousers in Cape Town in 2017. Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

Automation and the threat it poses to our jobs has been explored in any number of ways: which ones are “robot-proof,” which economies are more prepared than others for disruptive automation and whether that threat isn’t as close or serious as one might think.

But economist Daniel Susskind is looking at automation from one other angle — how technological unemployment will greatly worsen inequality, regardless of its potential positive effects. That and the exploration of ways to mitigate the problem are central to his new book, “A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond.”

“Today, the main way that we share out prosperity in society is through the market and in particular, for most people, through the labor market,” Susskind told “Marketplace Morning Report” host David Brancaccio. “Inequality is what happens when some people get far more than others from that market mechanism. And technological unemployment is where some people get nothing at all.”

As automation leads to fewer good paying jobs created or maintained, that mechanism becomes much less effective, Susskind said.

Click on the player above to hear the full interview and Susskind’s thoughts on how to mitigate the negative effects of automation on inequality as well as the future of how we define “work” in relation to personal value.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
My Economy
The part-time security guard who just turned 80
LISTEN Download
These academics want to lead the way to flying less
LISTEN Download
Check Your Balance ™️
How to make financial New Year’s resolutions that stick