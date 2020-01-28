Do you work the night shift? Tell us about it.
Do you work the night shift? Tell us about it.
In our 24/7 economy, more and more workers are taking on jobs with nonstandard hours.
We’re working on a series about the nighttime economy and night-shift workers, and we want to hear from people like you.
There’s no strict definition of the “night shift.” Some define it as working any amount of time between 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. for a certain number of days, while others say it spans the hours between 9 p.m. and 8 a.m.
If your job doesn’t fit neatly into these categories, that’s OK. As long as you work in some capacity during the night, we’re interested in hearing your story.
Get in touch using the form below, and someone from our team may contact you for an interview.
