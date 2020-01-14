Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Episode 145: It's 2020. And the Cambridge Analytica story? It's growing ...

Jan 14, 2020
BlackRock's new investment strategy: sustainability

Jan 14, 2020
BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager, which oversees $7 trillion of assets, announced Tuesday it will make investment decisions with a primary goal in mind: climate change and environmental sustainability. BlackRock said it will introduce new funds that avoid fossil fuel stocks and move against company management teams that are making insufficient progress on sustainability. In his closely watched annual letter to chief executives, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said that climate risk is “compelling investors to reassess core assumptions about modern finance.”

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

