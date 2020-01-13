Password sharing denies streaming services $9 billion in fees — report
According to a recent study, nearly one third of TV consumers share an online TV service password with a friend or extended family member, while 42% of consumers say they use someone else’s credentials.
According to analysis by research firm Parks Associates, password piracy and sharing cost streaming providers like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus $9.1 billion in 2019 alone. Why aren’t these companies doing more to crack down?
The answer lies in the heated competition between streaming services and the cost of acquiring market share.
