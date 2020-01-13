Featured Now The SeasonCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace

How U.S. sanctions led to Instagram censorship in Iran

Jan 13, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

IP mandate

Jan 13, 2020
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Password sharing denies streaming services $9 billion in fees — report

Nova Safo Jan 13, 2020
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

According to a recent study, nearly one third of TV consumers share an online TV service password with a friend or extended family member, while 42% of consumers say they use someone else’s credentials.

According to analysis by research firm Parks Associates, password piracy and sharing cost streaming providers like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus $9.1 billion in 2019 alone. Why aren’t these companies doing more to crack down?

The answer lies in the heated competition between streaming services and the cost of acquiring market share. 

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

