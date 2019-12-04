Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The bus things in life are free

Dec 4, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Corner Office from Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,168 Episodes
Marketplace 3,984 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,691 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 158 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 119 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes

Should public buses be free?

Lisa Rodriguez Dec 4, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
A public bus pulls up to a stop in Kansas City, Missouri. Transit officials hope the city will sign off on their idea to eliminate bus fares.
Lisa Rodriguez for Marketplace

In 2018, Americans took nearly 10 billion rides on public transportation, according to the American Public Transportation Association. In Kansas City, Missouri, transit officials have proposed making all public buses free for city residents. Proponents say money saved on bus fares would boost the local economy and make public transit more accessible. But some city officials are worried about how to pay for the idea. The Kansas City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal Dec. 5.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

‘Tis the season to give back!

 

Donate today to TRIPLE your impact, thanks to the Kendeda Fund.
GIVE NOW