Should public buses be free?

In 2018, Americans took nearly 10 billion rides on public transportation, according to the American Public Transportation Association. In Kansas City, Missouri, transit officials have proposed making all public buses free for city residents. Proponents say money saved on bus fares would boost the local economy and make public transit more accessible. But some city officials are worried about how to pay for the idea. The Kansas City Council is scheduled to vote on the proposal Dec. 5.
