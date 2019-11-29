Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

The shocking truth about electric vehicles

Nov 29, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Walk, run, fly

Nov 28, 2019
More Info
Share on
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
This Is Uncomfortable
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,159 Episodes
Marketplace 3,981 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,688 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 157 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 118 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 26 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
The Season

Record number of returns expected this holiday season

Andy Uhler Nov 29, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Retailers are feeling pressure to have a smooth returns process, in addition to fast shipping.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Shipping company UPS says return activity will likely peak on Jan. 2, when it expects roughly two million packages to be sent back to retailers.

“Retailers are having to spend more operating expense on taking returns, processing returns, moving returns than they ever have before as more business moves online and the competition gets stiffer — not just for one-day shipping, but also for fast and seamless returns processes,” said Joel Bines, a managing director of retail analysis at AlixPartners.

But there may be a silver lining for retailers.

“A lot of these returns happen in-store and anytime a consumer is in a store, there’s an opportunity for them to buy more things,” said Mark Mathews, head of research at the National Retail Federation.

It’s also cheaper for stores to process returns in-store. It costs retailers $3 per package when items are returned to stores and twice that when they’re shipped to a distribution center.

Also Included in

The Season
Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.