How the shopping season has changed

Nov 25, 2019
Tell us about your online shopping … at work

Meghan McCarty Carino Nov 25, 2019
Do you shop online while at the office?
The internet has changed how we shop: less trudging to the mall, trolling for parking and searching store shelves; more review reading, coupon code-watching and fast shipping from the comfort of our desks … which are often (admit it!) at work.

This holiday season, we want to know how online shopping has changed your workplace: 

  • How much shopping do you do while you’re ostensibly at work? When do you do it?
  • Does your employer have any official policies about shopping on company time or devices?
  • Does online shopping save you so much time and effort that it clears your head and reduces your commute, leading to better productivity, or does it distract you from your work?
  • How do you set limits on shopping time?
  • Do you get packages shipped to your workplace to avoid package theft or the prying eyes of kids?
  • Does your employer have any policies about receiving personal packages at work?
  • Do you have to deal with the surplus of personal packages delivered to a workplace?

