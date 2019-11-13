Featured Now Fall of the Berlin WallCheck Your Balance ™️The SeasonThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

Flight shame gives way to the night train

Nov 13, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,124 Episodes
Marketplace 3,969 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,676 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 155 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 115 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 23 Episodes

Airlines face a new threat: the climate-conscious train traveler

Rebecca Rosman Nov 13, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download

A growing number of Europeans are swapping plane rides for night train travel in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint. Known as “flygskam” (“flight shaming” in Swedish), the grassroots movement began in Sweden about a year ago and has since gained momentum across Europe.

According to a survey conducted by Swiss bank UBS, 1 in 5 travelers cut the number of flights they took over the last year because of the impact on the climate.

Eric Hoa, a 37-year-old French engineer, is part of a growing number of Europeans taking night trains to reduce their carbon footprint. (Rebecca Rosman)

The gaining momentum may be thanks in part to international coverage of 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who traveled by sailboat to September’s United Nations’ Climate Action Summit in New York.

Sweden’s main train operator, Snalltaget, said sales went up by 20% in the first six months of 2019. Flights out of Sweden, on the other hand, were down by 4%.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Fall of the Berlin Wall
Read More
Fall of the Berlin Wall
The financial lessons of Germany's reunification 30 years ago.  
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.
How We Survive
Read More
How We Survive
Climate change is here. Experts say we need to adapt. This series explores the role of technology in helping humanity weather the changes ahead.