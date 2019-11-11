This week, the first round of public impeachment hearings is set to start in Washington, with House Democrats planning to use multiple days of testimony to lay out their case against President Donald Trump.

But such hearings can stretch for hours and may not include many natural breaks, meaning networks planning to air the proceedings have to sort out what to do about advertising. While some companies may wish to avoid airing ads during the hearings at all, others — particularly political groups, may seek to capitalize on the moment.

To listen to the story, click on the listen button above.