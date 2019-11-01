Private equity bought Deadspin. It didn’t work out.

Deadspin, the once-upon-a-time go-to sports and culture website, is now a shell of its former self.



Deadspin is owned by a private equity company that reportedly wanted a more aggressive ad policy and told reporters to “stick to sports.” None of that went over well this week, resulting in the firing of a top editor and the mass resignation of Deadspin staffers in protest. The disaster also says a lot about what can happen when private equity and an online media company collide.

