IVF, adoption, surrogacy: How are you building your family?

Having a baby can be a complicated, expensive, emotional journey.
Have you dealt with infertility? Tried IVF? Turned to a sperm or egg donor? Found a surrogate? Decided on adoption? Frozen your eggs? Given up trying to have a child because it got too expensive?
How has it affected you emotionally and financially?
Let us know how money has factored into your decisions about how or whether to build your family.
A Marketplace reporter may get in touch with you.
