Featured Now One School, One YearCheck Your Balance ™️How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

These aren't the droids you're working for

Oct 16, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,064 Episodes
Marketplace 3,949 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,656 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 151 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 113 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 19 Episodes

American transportation is a major pollutant. See exactly where it’s coming from

Molly Wood and Bennett Purser Oct 16, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Heat waves emanate from the exhaust pipe of a city bus in Los Angeles.
David McNew/Getty Images

With more than 250 million cars on American roads, transportation is the the biggest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. 

Now a new map from the New York Times is sharing exactly where all those emissions are coming from, and it turns out it’s largely regular Americans driving around in their cars. The Times and researchers from Boston University created what they call “The Most Detailed Map of Auto Emissions in America,” showing how every major metropolitan area contributes to greenhouse gases through transportation.

Nadja Popovich, graphics editor for the Times’ climate team, spoke with “Marketplace” host Molly Wood about the reporting and how the economy has helped fuel the rise in auto emissions.

Click the audio player above to hear the interview.

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 