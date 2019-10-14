Why a county historian closely watches the economy

Ohio native Holly Kirkendall always loved history — she started working at her local museum when she was 15. Armed with a degree in public history, Kirkendall now works as the curator at the Wood County Historical Center and Museum. When she started working there, she was surprised to find out her job was just as much about budgeting and finance as it was about creating the museum’s exhibits.

Museum curator Holly Kirkendall. (Courtesy photo)

Even though Wood County’s museum is partially funded by the state government and historical society, it’s often strapped for cash. As one of only four full-time staff members, Kirkendall is always worrying about the budget. She’s also watching financial trends, which impact who is coming through the museum doors each day.

“Our main admission is only $7,” she said, “and that’s actually pretty low for a museum. But if we are in an economic downturn, then even $7, people are going to question [spending] that.”

