Featured Now Check Your Balance ™️China 70How We SurviveThis Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report

China to NBA: respect my authoritah!

Oct 9, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 5,049 Episodes
Marketplace 3,944 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,651 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 150 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 113 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 18 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour

Inside West Virginia’s overwhelmed foster care system

Roxy Todd Oct 9, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
A homemade sign says "Think drugs gets you high give God a try," on a front lawn in Big Stone Gap, Virginia. The town in Wise County has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic.
Julia Rendleman/Marketplace

As many American parents struggle with opioid addiction, the number of children put into foster care in the U.S. is steadily increasing. 

In West Virginia, the foster care system has been hit particularly hard; roughly 6,700 children in the state are in foster care, an increase of almost 70% in six years. 

About 85% of the children in state custody have a parent who struggles with substance use disorder.   

“We recognize we have a child welfare crisis in the state. We have had to take children and keep them in a hotel or a motel somewhere close [to home],” said Bill Crouch, cabinet secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

This means children sometimes stay in hotels, with social workers, or even inside state offices, on cots or blow-up mattresses.

Our podcast “The Uncertain Hour” spent a few episodes this season on the ground Wise County, Virginia, considered ground zero for the opioid crisis.

We also dug into the launch of OxyContin, and the way its claims of being less addictive were regulated, back in 2017.

The first thing social workers do when a child needs to be removed from their home is to try to find a relative, like a grandparent. But if no relative will take them, they turn to a foster care agency. 

According to Charlotte Barnett, a social worker with the Children’s Home Society in Charleston, on Friday afternoons she and her staff are often scrambling to find someone who will take a child, even just for the weekend. 

Every spare inch of the society’s building is filled with piles of donated baby clothes, carseats and toys. Barnett trains and oversees about thirty foster families in Kanawha County. When Child Protective Services call looking for a family, Barnett is the one who picks up the phone, day and night.

“And especially the late-night ones, I’m sure that worker has been working all day to try to find a home. It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Many Friday afternoons are spent trying to find homes for children in need. On a recent Friday, Barnett received a call from a social worker looking for a home, immediately, for three siblings — every appropriate foster home the social worker knew of was full. 

Barnett and the other social workers called every foster family on their list. By late afternoon, a temporary home was found for the three kids. The next morning, the social workers embarked on a wider search, across the state, to find a foster home that would take all three siblings. Finally, they found one. 

The Uncertain Hour West Virginia foster parents say they need more support
The Uncertain Hour Scenes from the opioid epidemic: Wise County, Virginia

This type of situation is common inside West Virginia’s foster care system.

“Every judge in the state of West Virginia will tell you that their dockets are completely filled with abuse and neglect cases,” said Kanawha County circuit court Judge Joanna Tabit. 

Tabit decides which children stay in foster care and which are reunited with their birth families The ultimate goal is to get the kids back with their parents, but that only happens in about half of all cases.

“The timeframes are just too tight,” Tabit said — parents are usually given a year to prove they can kick their addiction. 

“And you’re not gonna be able to get everyone into recovery, and to get everyone into where they need to be, because most people do relapse; that’s just part of the addiction process.”

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

The Uncertain Hour
Tags in this Story
Check Your Balance ™️
Read More
Check Your Balance ™️
Personal finance from Marketplace. Where the economy, your personal life and money meet.

Thank you to all the donors who made our fall drive a success!

It’s Investors like you that keep Marketplace going strong! 