Have you had your pension frozen or cut?
Retiring feels a lot differently if you know you’re set financially — say, if you have a guaranteed amount of money coming in every month, for life, from a pension — than if you don’t.
But fewer and fewer people these days have pensions than once did. And even those who do now live with the risk that their former employer might run out of money and freeze or cut their benefits.
If you’re in that situation — retired, or close to it, and have had your pension benefits frozen, cut or otherwise changed — we want to hear from you. What happened? How has it affected your life?
One of our reporters might reach out to you for a story.
