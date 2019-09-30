Featured Now Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace ™How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Tech

Buying property is emotional. Tech can help people understand their home's climate risk.

Oct 1, 2019
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

Welcome to Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace

Samantha Fields Sep 30, 2019
I’m Samantha Fields, Marketplace’s new personal finance reporter. I cover the many ways the economy and money affect your life, every day — from what you do for work, where you live, and how you spend money, to your relationships, education, health and well-being. 

As we’ve seen in our Marketplace-Edison Research Economic Anxiety Index® polling, the economy isn’t working as well as it once did for many people living in America. Income inequality is increasing, wages are stagnant, housing prices are astronomical in many parts of the country, childcare is expensive and millions of people are struggling with debt of all kinds. I’ll be reporting on all of that, and more

This beat is all about you — how you interact with, think and feel about money. Which means we want to hear from you, a lot. What questions do you have for us?

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

