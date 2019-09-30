Welcome to Check Your Balance: Personal Finance from Marketplace

I’m Samantha Fields, Marketplace’s new personal finance reporter. I cover the many ways the economy and money affect your life, every day — from what you do for work, where you live, and how you spend money, to your relationships, education, health and well-being.

As we’ve seen in our Marketplace-Edison Research Economic Anxiety Index® polling, the economy isn’t working as well as it once did for many people living in America. Income inequality is increasing, wages are stagnant, housing prices are astronomical in many parts of the country, childcare is expensive and millions of people are struggling with debt of all kinds. I’ll be reporting on all of that, and more.

This beat is all about you — how you interact with, think and feel about money. Which means we want to hear from you, a lot. What questions do you have for us?