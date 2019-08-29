Featured Now My EconomyGun violence in the workplaceOnline RadicalizationHow We Survive

Marketplace Morning Report

Trade war update: China won't retaliate, for now

Aug 29, 2019
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
If you’re married, do you share finances?

Samantha Fields Aug 29, 2019
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

When people get married, they often end up merging a lot of things — kitchen stuff, books, families, finances.

Though that last one seems to be changing, at least somewhat.

Just 11% of Gen Xers and 13% of baby boomers keep their finances separate from their spouse or partner, according to a survey Bank of America did last year. By contrast, 28% of millennials do.

So we’re curious: if you’re married, how do you and your spouse deal with finances? Do you have joint everything? Separate everything? Some joint, some separate? How did you decide what you wanted to do? How’s it working?

Let us know! Fill out the form below — and let us know your age range, or what generation you’re a part of, too — and one of our reporters may be in touch for a Marketplace story.

