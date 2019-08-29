If you’re married, do you share finances?

When people get married, they often end up merging a lot of things — kitchen stuff, books, families, finances.

Though that last one seems to be changing, at least somewhat.

Just 11% of Gen Xers and 13% of baby boomers keep their finances separate from their spouse or partner, according to a survey Bank of America did last year. By contrast, 28% of millennials do.

So we’re curious: if you’re married, how do you and your spouse deal with finances? Do you have joint everything? Separate everything? Some joint, some separate? How did you decide what you wanted to do? How’s it working?

