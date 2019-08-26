Mexican entrepreneurs set their sights on electric cars

In a bid to revitalize the auto industry in Mexico, some Mexican entrepreneurs want to get into the electric car business using all-Mexican talent and components.
They hope to put Mexico on the map not only for manufacturing vehicles, but also for designing them. The idea is to spark a new auto industry in Mexico, one less dependent on foreign trade.
If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air. But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.
Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.
When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.