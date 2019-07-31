Automatic Reply: “Gone fishin'”

Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.
There’s something to be said for an out-of-office message that’s short and sweet. Here’s one from Tom Hanley, a retired educator from upstate New York:
Gone fishin’
It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office message that made you think, “I wish I’d thought of that,” tell us about it here:
