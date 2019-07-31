Featured Now Workplace CultureThis Is UncomfortableBrexitHow We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace

You survived the rate cut! Here's what comes next.

Jul 31, 2019
More Info
Share on

Latest Episodes

Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Morning Report
Share
Share on
Download
HTML Embed
HTML EMBED
Click to Copy
Marketplace Tech

Our Shows

Marketplace Morning Report 4,900 Episodes
Marketplace 3,895 Episodes
Marketplace Tech 2,601 Episodes
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly 140 Episodes
Corner Office from Marketplace 108 Episodes
The Uncertain Hour 25 Episodes
This Is Uncomfortable 8 Episodes
Automatic Reply

Automatic Reply: “Gone fishin'”

Maria Hollenhorst Jul 31, 2019
Share Now on:
Share
Meager/Fox Photos/Getty Images

Automatic Reply celebrates the pithy, surprising or otherwise amusing out-of-office email messages pinging around workplaces.

There’s something to be said for an out-of-office message that’s short and sweet. Here’s one from Tom Hanley, a retired educator from upstate New York:

Gone fishin’

It’s your turn. If you’ve ever received an out-of-office message that made you think, “I wish I’d thought of that,” tell us about it here:

If you’re a member of your local public radio station, we thank you — because your support helps those stations keep programs like Marketplace on the air.  But for Marketplace to continue to grow, we need additional investment from those who care most about what we do: superfans like you.

Your donation — as little as $5 — helps us create more content that matters to you and your community, and to reach more people where they are – whether that’s radio, podcasts or online.

When you contribute directly to Marketplace, you become a partner in that mission: someone who understands that when we all get smarter, everybody wins.

Also Included in

Automatic Reply
Tags in this Story