A heat wave sweeping the Northeast through the weekend will make the nation’s capital feel just two degrees shy of the Mojave Desert — 110 degrees, according to Accuweather.

This kind of heat isn’t just uncomfortable, it can be dangerous, and — with climate change — it’s getting more common. Local governments are activating emergency plans, opening cooling centers and watching out for power outages. Climate change watchers expect the cost to rise.

