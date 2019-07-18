Climate change means planning for further suffocating heat waves
A heat wave sweeping the Northeast through the weekend will make the nation’s capital feel just two degrees shy of the Mojave Desert — 110 degrees, according to Accuweather.
This kind of heat isn’t just uncomfortable, it can be dangerous, and — with climate change — it’s getting more common. Local governments are activating emergency plans, opening cooling centers and watching out for power outages. Climate change watchers expect the cost to rise.
