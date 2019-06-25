Are you an only child? We want to hear from you.

Marketplace helps you stay financially responsible all year, now we need YOUR help to keep our budget on track.
The American population is aging. By 2035, the U.S. Census Bureau projects that adults 65 and older will outnumber children for the first time in U.S. history.
At the same time, our family sizes are shrinking, with more adults forgoing or delaying having children and having fewer children when they do so.
The result is a growing number of Americans who are the only child in their families — and who may find themselves solely responsible for caring for their aging parents when the time comes.
Marketplace is exploring this issue, and we need your help.
If you’re an only child, we want to hear about your experiences with elder care, whether you’re currently caring for aging parents or not. Have you cared for aging parents, or do you expect to in the future? Have family caregiving responsibilities influenced other areas of your life, like where you live, your career or decisions about your own children?
If you’re the parent of an only child, we want to hear from you, too. How does having an only child shape the way you prepare for old age?
Send us your thoughts below:
