Skittish about the trade war, investors seek safety in bonds

Marketplace Morning Report

Marketplace Morning Report

Skittish about the trade war, investors seek safety in bonds

May 29, 2019
Latest Episodes

Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech

When the yield curve inverts, how nervous should we be?

Tracey Samuelson May 29, 2019
The New York Stock Exchange on a rainy day in New York City last week.
Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images

The yield on a three-month treasury bill is currently higher than the yield on a 10-year treasury – this is known as an inverted yield curve.

Typically, yields increase with the duration of the bond because investors want a higher return if they’re locking their money away for a longer period of time.

As they’ve historically predated recessions, inverted yield curves get a great deal of attention. While an inversion does not guarantee a recession, the larger it is and the longer it lasts, the greater the likelihood of a recession.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.

Tags in this Story
