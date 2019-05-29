When the yield curve inverts, how nervous should we be?
The yield on a three-month treasury bill is currently higher than the yield on a 10-year treasury – this is known as an inverted yield curve.
Typically, yields increase with the duration of the bond because investors want a higher return if they’re locking their money away for a longer period of time.
As they’ve historically predated recessions, inverted yield curves get a great deal of attention. While an inversion does not guarantee a recession, the larger it is and the longer it lasts, the greater the likelihood of a recession.
