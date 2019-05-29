Featured Now Brains and LossesHow We SurviveI've always wondered...Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

China's trade war trump card?

Marketplace Morning Report

Marketplace Morning Report

China's trade war trump card?

May 29, 2019
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report

Honey business continues to buzz even with Brexit uncertainty

Liz Sanchez and Kai Ryssdal May 29, 2019
Honey bees fly to their beehive in Berlin, Germany in April.
Wolfgang Kumm/AFP/Getty Images

Back in March the Marketplace team traveled to the United Kingdom to better understand the economic impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union, which was originally set for March 29. Brexit is now scheduled for October 31.

Alot has happened in the past two months. Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her resignation, and the no-deal Brexit Party dominated the European Parliament elections this past weekend.

Businesses in the U.K. have been dealing with a lot of unknowns, and many have been trying to prepare for rising import costs by stockpiling goods. One of the many businesses doing this, is From Field and Flower, a specialist honey retailer based in London's Borough Market. Marketplace spoke with owner Samantha Wallace back in March. She told us: "We tried to stock up as much as we can, because we thought we were exiting on [March] 29th. But government has been a bit back and forth on the issues, shall we say."

Samantha Wallace is the co-business owner of From Field and Flower, a shop at Borough Market that sells flour and raw honey. (Janet Nguyen/Marketplace)

Marketplace spoke with Wallace again to see how business has been faring amid all of the latest changes.

Click on the media player above to hear the full interview.

 
