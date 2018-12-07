By Melanie Sevcenko
December 07, 2018 | 10:16 AM
Bridge Meadows, Portland, Ore. 
On any given day, there are over 400,000 kids in foster care in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. A little more than half will find homes. For kids and parents making that transition, the Bridge Meadows housing community in Portland, Oregon is experimenting with inter-generational living to help the new families work. Based on a model in rural Illinois, Bridge Meadows rents town homes to children who are making the transition out of foster care, and their adoptive parents, at far below the market rate. It also offers affordable housing for its senior residents, who assist with child care as part of their lease agreement. The housing community is funded through foundation dollars and tax credits for low-income housing. According to its team, the model saves the foster care system around $50,000 for each child who remains in the system for a 10-year period.

