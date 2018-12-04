The number of people who got sick in the United States from an infected mosquito, tick, or flea tripled between 2004 and 2016. - APU GOMES/AFP/Getty Images

The number of people who got sick in the United States from an infected mosquito, tick, or flea tripled between 2004 and 2016. In Florida, changing climate and a lack of good diagnostic tools make it easier for insect-borne diseases like Eastern Equine Encephalitis to spread. The personal and financial costs of even one case of this disease can be catastrophic.

