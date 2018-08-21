Next month, Danish shipping company Maersk will launch the first container ship on an Arctic Ocean route. The 3,600-container ice vessel will travel from Vladivostok in eastern Russia all the way to St. Petersburg in the west using the Northern Sea Route. That's a shipping lane running across Russia's northern coast.
