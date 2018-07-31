A passenger bus is parked on display at the launch of the German bus company FlixBus on May 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. - Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/31/business/long-distance-buses-are-making-comeback/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

When it comes to traveling between major cities, trains, planes and automobiles are the usual go-tos, but buses are beginning to make a comeback. Amid rising gas prices and increasing airfares, companies offering bus services for trips of 200 to 400 miles have sprung up.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.