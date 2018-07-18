Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/07/18/economy/kathy-kraninger-qualified-run-cfpb/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Senate Banking Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Thursday on Kathleen Kraninger, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The nomination is controversial because Kraninger has no consumer finance experience. Her work has been at the Office of Management and Budget, helping oversee homeland security. And her tenure there raises other questions.

