By Reema Khrais
July 02, 2018 | 6:53 PM
Listen to this story
DownloadEmbed
Listen To The Story
Marketplace

Wells Fargo has seen its share of bad headlines recently … from news it opened fake accounts, to a payout of $1 billion to settle claims of improper mortgage and auto lending practices. But there was a bright spot for the bank last week when it passed the Federal Reserve’s annual stress test, that measures whether financial institutions have enough capital on hand to make it through the next economic crisis. And the bank is literally trying to write its own headlines … as part of an advertising campaign that highlights its charitable donations and volunteer work by employees. But will all this win over customers?

Click the audio player above to hear the full story. 

“I think the best compliment I can give is not to say how much your programs have taught me (a ton), but how much Marketplace has motivated me to go out and teach myself.” – Michael in Arlington, VA

As a nonprofit news organization, what matters to us is the same thing that matters to you: being a source for trustworthy, independent news that makes people smarter about business and the economy. So if Marketplace has helped you understand the economy better, make more informed financial decisions or just encouraged you to think differently, we’re asking you to give a little something back.

Become a Marketplace Investor today – in whatever amount is right for you – and keep public service journalism strong. We’re grateful for your support.