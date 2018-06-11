It's been a year since Amazon acquired Whole Foods, and the company announced today Prime members in 10 more states are eligible for special deals at the store. With Amazon getting deeper into the grocery business, competitors have had to up their digital game ... and also improve delivery services. So what are they doing to compete?
