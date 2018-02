Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2018/02/05/health-care/fmla-celebrates-25th-anniversary/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

The Family Medical Leave Act was signed into law a quarter of a century ago today. It was an important step in granting American workers time to care for newborns or sick loved ones. Now, though, U.S. support for families lags behind most developed countries, but there is momentum to update the program.

