A monitor displays the day's final numbers on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the closing bell today. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Ana Swanson from the New York Times and Leigh Gallagher from Fortune Magazine join us to talk about this week’s economic and business news. We discuss what's going on with both American and global markets, including the Dow's 665.75 point drop today. According to the jobs report released today, the unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent, alongside a wage growth of 2.9 percent. We break down what that might mean for the economy and the markets. NAFTA negotiations continued this week, so we revisit the conversation about our complicated relationship with trade deals.