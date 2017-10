Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/10/10/business/activist-investor-aims-seat-pg-board/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

On Monday, General Electric gave a board seat to Ed Garden, co-founder of the $12.7 billion hedge fund Trian Partners. And this morning, when Procter & Gamble holds its yearly shareholder meeting, all eyes will be on another Trian partner, activist investor Nelson Peltz. Trian owns a 1.5 percent stake in the struggling Cincinnati-based consumer giant, and Peltz is vying for a board seat.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.