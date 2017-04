Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/20/sustainability/could-california-s-cap-and-trade-system-control-other-pollution-too/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Even as the White House rolls back national climate change programs, California is moving forward on a cap-and-trade system to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Yet the Golden State still has some of the highest air pollution in the nation from other pollutants its industrial plants spew. A new bill would use California’s cap-and-trade rules to regulate those toxins, too.

Click the audio player above to hear the full story.