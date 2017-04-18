Senior Trump administration officials cancelled a meeting today to talk about whether the U.S. will stay committed to its emissions targets under the Paris climate agreement. Trump has promised to take the U.S. out of agreement. A surprising group wants America to stay in: coal executives. The nation’s three biggest coal companies would rather the U.S. have a seat at the climate change negotiating table than be sidelined.
