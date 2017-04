Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/05/economy/china-slows-gmo-crop-exports-us-what-could-be-strategic-move/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Regulators in China are slowing the pace of approving genetically modified crop varieties grown by U.S. producers. Those are crops engineered to resist things like bugs and weedkillers. China is the largest export market for genetically modified soybeans from the U.S, and folks with ties to U.S. agriculture are worried the slower pace of approvals could affect trade.

