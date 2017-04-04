Listen To The Story Marketplace Embed Code <iframe src="https://www.marketplace.org/2017/04/04/business/boeing-starts-deal-iran-nation-hungry-new-planes/popout" frameborder="0" width="100%" height="240px"></iframe>

Boeing will sell 30 new jets to Iran Aseman Airlines, its second recent deal in that nation. It’s also got plans to sell 80 planes to Iran Air. The Obama administration's nuclear deal with Iran removed some U.S. economic sanctions in exchange for Iran agreeing to curb its development of nuclear technology. New planes were one of the things Iran most wanted out of that deal. Under the sanctions, its airlines had gone decades without much-needed upgrades. Now, aviation companies stand to make billions outfitting new fleets for Iranian carriers.

