"Made in China" doesn't mean what it used to

Chinese companies are winning over younger audiences and avid hobbyists with manufacturing power and adaptability.

Wes Kosova, editor-at-large for Bloomberg Businessweek, first noticed this with camera lenses: one Chinese company was particularly good at listening to critiques from consumers, and it cultivated a dedicated fanbase of Western customers.

That pattern of adaptability from Chinese companies is common in specialty products from fountain pens to running shoes, he said.

“They're finding places where they can make a difference,” Kosova said. “Where sometimes they don't have to go head-to-head with a premium product that already exists and has a loyal following.”

And that change is leading to a difference in how people see products that are made in China, as opposed to anywhere else.

“Marketplace” host Kristin Schwab spoke to Kosova about his recent article that lays out how “Made in China” might have a new meaning.

To listen to their conversation, use the audio player above.