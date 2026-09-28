The mall isn't dead, yet

America’s first mall opened in Edina, Minnesota in 1956. Since then, they have become a staple of American culture. Whether it was the hangout spot during the teenage years, the chaos of ‘Black Friday’, or the adrenaline of last-minute holiday shopping, malls have played a vital role in the life of the American consumer.

However, the 2020s brought tough times for these establishments and at one point, many thought malls were becoming a thing of the past. But in the years after the pandemic, malls across the country are reinventing themselves for a better future.

“We see the most success at the really high-end malls,” said Kate King, retail and hotel real estate reporter at the Wall Street Journal. “They need to offer the types of experiences people can’t get online. So, that’s where you see lots of restaurants and entertainment [experiences].”

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke with King about her reporting and how malls are managing a resurgence after the rise of online shopping.

To listen to the full conversation, click the audio player above.