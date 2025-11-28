Will shoppers spend on this year's Small Business Saturday?

While Black Friday might be dominated by the Targets and Walmarts of the world, millions of shoppers will flock to less big or boxy storefronts this weekend.

Small Business Saturday started as an American Express campaign back in 2010. Since then it’s morphed into something much bigger for mom-and-pop retailers. There’s a question hanging over small businesses this time around: With all the economic uncertainty out there, will consumers be willing to pay slightly more to stay local?

Saturday is going to be one of the busiest days of the year for Lisa Bennett, owner of Black Sheep Gifts, a gift shop in Indianapolis.

“For my store, we typically have one cash register. That's one of the days that we run two cash registers. And hopefully, knock on wood, we'll have a line going the entire day,” she said.

Bennett said what really separates Small Business Saturday for her store is people come in with an intent to buy.

But with inflation and a weakening labor market, she’s tempering her expectations.

“I firmly believe people are still going to buy Christmas gifts, but instead of spending $50 a person, they might spend $25 a person,” she said.

Despite tariff-induced price hikes and consumer sentiment in the dumps, the National Retail Federation still projects about 67 million shoppers will buy stuff on Saturday, up from last year.

Katherine Cullen with the Retail Federation said while consumers are in money-saving mode, they empathize with small businesses in the same boat.

“They know that businesses are often the ones bearing the brunt of some of the tariff costs,” she said.

Plus, it’s just nice to buy stuff in real life once in a while — and not at Target.