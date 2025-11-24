Arriving early, leaving late, and hitting the road: travelers are adapting this Thanksgiving

This Thanksgiving season, more than 31 million passengers are expected to fly, according to trade association Airlines for America. It’s an all-time high and comes despite the recent air travel woes caused by the government shutdown. Another 73 million are expected to travel by car, according to AAA.

Many passengers set out on their Thanksgiving trips on Friday and may stay longer than they used to, said analyst Henry Harteveldt of Atmosphere Research Group.

“It's a function of people flying on days where the airfares may be less expensive, and it also reflects that a lot of air travelers have the ability to work remotely,” he said.

Consumers are feeling squeezed, so Harteveldt said people who usually fly might decide they can’t afford to this year.

“I think it's going to be a group of people who earn far above average incomes, even if they're sitting in a standard coach seat,” he said. “It's going to reflect a very different America than we have seen in the past, which, frankly, is a shame, because certainly I hope everyone who wants to be with their family has the ability to do so.”

Travelers are anxious this holiday travel season, says Hayley Berg at the travel booking app Hopper. More folks have been adding travel disruption assistance, for example.

And while flying is still pricey, holiday airfare prices have actually gone down.

”Prices have come down a bit, which is great for families who are or have been tightening their belts,” Berg said. “It is still one of the most expensive times of the year to travel, so those travelers who were a little bit flexible on their dates or their destination are the ones who would have seen the biggest discounts compared to previous years.”

The consulting firm Deloitte surveyed holiday travelers, and many said that they are driving instead of flying in order to save money. That could be one of the reasons AAA estimates 1.3 million more people will road trip this Thanksgiving compared to last year.

“Particularly if you have more than a couple of people in your family already, you're saving because gas prices are pretty cheap right now,” said Aixa Diaz with AAA.

More drivers means more traffic, though, with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday expected to be the busiest on the roads.